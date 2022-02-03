Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man arrested for cheating 180 Covid victims’ kin over ‘insurance money’

Nearly 180 people were cheated by fraudsters on the pretext of providing insurance money through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to families who have lost members due to Covid-19, according to the findings of an ongoing probe by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police into an investment scam.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has been investigating a case registered at Nigdi police station, in which eight self-help groups and 21 individuals were cheated by a finance company to the tune of Rs 8.65 lakh on the pretext of helping them get loans. A First Information Report in the case had been registered against Vikas Bandal (35), a resident of Narhe who ran the finance company.

Based on the analysis of electronic clues, EOW officials arrested Bandal on January 27 when he was passing through a toll booth in Mumbai. Probe into the documents seized from his possession revealed that Bandal has taken over Rs 1,000 each from 180 families, who had lost members to Covid-19, by promising them aid in the form of insurance money through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana of the Union government.

Police have launched a search for Bandal’s accomplices and have appealed to people to approach them if they have been cheated in a similar manner.