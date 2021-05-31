Pimpri: Essential shop timings extended, other shops allowed to be open for 7 hours on weekdays

The PCMC said though all shops have been allowed and their timing has been extended, the administration will be keeping a close watch on them. (Express File)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to allow essential shops to operate from 7 am to 2 pm on all days of the week. The shops were earlier allowed to operate only till 11 am. The PCMC administration has also allowed opening up of standalone non-essential shops which are not inside shopping centres or malls, from Tuesday. The administration has, however, warned that it be forced to close down the shops if they are found violating Covid-appropriate norms.

In a directive on Monday, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said all non-essential shops that are standalone shops and not located in shopping centres have been allowed to operate from Tuesday from 7 am to 2 pm. “However, non-essential shops can operate only from Monday to Friday while essential shops can operate throughout the week,” he said.

When asked whether salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to open, Patil said, “All the shops which are standalone shops, including salons and beauty parlours, have been allowed to operate from Monday to Friday.” He added that wine shops will also be allowed to function from 7 am to 2 pm throughout the week.

The PCMC said though all shops have been allowed and their timing has been extended, the administration will be keeping a close watch on them. “If any shop is found violating Covid norms, it will closed down and action will be initiated against the shopkeeper,” he said.

The order said restaurants and bars have been allowed to continue parcel services and e-commerce services have also been allowed to continue.

Banks will be open on regular days while all government offices in PCMC areas will be allowed top function with 25 per cent attendance. Agriculture related shops and establishments will also remain open during the allowed time period, stated the order.

The order said after 3 pm every day, local residents will not be allowed to move out of their houses unless for a medical emergency or other valid reasons. “The order will remain in force for the next 10 days. After that, the situation will be reviewed and a decision will be taken accordingly,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 246 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest number in four months. The twin city has so far seen 2,50,399 positive cases.