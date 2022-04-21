Pimpri-Chinchwad: Krishna Prakash transferred, Ankush Shinde is new police chief

IPS officer Ankush Shinde will replace Krishna Prakash as the police commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Shinde is currently the special inspector general of police (Sudhar Seva), Mumbai. Krishna Prakash has been transferred to Mumbai as special inspector general of police (VIP security).

Sandeep Karnik will replace Dr Ravindra Shisve as the joint commissioner of police for Pune City. Shisve has been transferred to the state Human Rights Commission as special inspector general of police.

Karnik was the additional commissioner of police (south region), Mumbai Police.

IPS officer Suresh Mekala, joint commissioner of Thane Police, has been transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department in Pune as special inspector general of police.