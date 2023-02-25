Pune News Live Updates: Shops to remain shut on February 26 as Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls take place

“If you find the $8.8 billion you are looking for in my account, take it.” This is what Hasan Ali Khan reportedly told an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid by the agency at his residence in Pune’s Koregaon Park in January 2007.

Known for his love for racing horses and fancy cars, the once-flamboyant businessman spent the last six years of life battling multiple illnesses and several cases filed against him by various central agencies including the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department and police entities.

For the first time, a cost-effective and commonly used diabetes drug, Glipizide, can be effectively repurposed for treatment of some devastating human brain disorders such as Huntington’s disease and other poly(Q) disorders, according to researchers at Delhi University’s Genetics department. The study, conducted on Drosophila (common fruit flies) disease models, have shown significant findings that researchers now plan to repeat in mice and other mammals to clear the path for human clinical trials.

The research — ‘Glipizide ameliorates human poly(Q) mediated neurotoxicity by upregulating insulin signalling in Drosophila disease models’ — has been recently published in science journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications (BBRC), apart from Nature India. Researchers have reported for the first time that an insulin stimulating drug ‘Glipizide’ that is already available in the market could help in treating Huntington’s disease and other poly(Q) disorders by oral administration.