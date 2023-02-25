Pune News Live Updates: Shops to remain shut on February 26 as Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls take place

Pune News Live Updates, February 25, 2023: With a day left for the ultimate showdown between political forces in the city, all shops and commercial establishments in 100-metre radius of the polling booths of Kasba Peth constituency byelection will remain closed on the voting day, February 26, in line with prohibitory orders issued by Pune Police. Pune Police’s Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has issued the order considering the possibility of any law and order situation near the polling booths. The voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls will be held on February 26 and the counting will be held on March 2.
As the campaigning concludes in Pune, the Chinchwad seat this time witnesses a three-cornered contest between the candidates of two major political parties (NCP and Bharatiya Janata Party) and an Independent candidate. Top leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party leader Ajit Pawar made their presence felt during the campaigning. In Kasba the fight is between BJP and Congress or as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said in his speech ‘the Kasba by-poll was not only a fight between two individuals but one between the ruling and opposition alliance.’
In positive news, Pune-based social impact start-up Ashaya launched sunglasses made from recycled packets of chips — the first of its kind in the world. The first batch of 500 pieces has been sold out within a week. Priced at Rs 1,099 per pair — manufactured from five packets of chips — the sunglasses are fashionable and sustainable. Ashaya has built a micro-pilot plant in their R&D laboratory that allows them to process 5 kg of multi-layered plastic (MLP) every day.