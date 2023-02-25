scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Shops to remain shut on February 26 as Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls take place

Pune News Live Updates: Pune Police’s Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has issued the order considering the possibility of any law and order situation near the polling booths.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 25, 2023 11:28 IST
Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad pollingThe voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls will be held on February 26 and the counting will be held on March 2. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, February 25, 2023: With a day left for the ultimate showdown between political forces in the city, all shops and commercial establishments in 100-metre radius of the polling booths of Kasba Peth constituency byelection will remain closed on the voting day, February 26, in line with prohibitory orders issued by Pune Police. Pune Police’s Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has issued the order considering the possibility of any law and order situation near the polling booths. The voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls will be held on February 26 and the counting will be held on March 2.

As the campaigning concludes in Pune, the Chinchwad seat this time witnesses a three-cornered contest between the candidates of two major political parties (NCP and Bharatiya Janata Party) and an Independent candidate. Top leaders like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and party leader Ajit Pawar made their presence felt during the campaigning. In Kasba the fight is between BJP and Congress or as Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said in his speech ‘the Kasba by-poll was not only a fight between two individuals but one between the ruling and opposition alliance.’

In positive news, Pune-based social impact start-up Ashaya launched sunglasses made from recycled packets of chips — the first of its kind in the world. The first batch of 500 pieces has been sold out within a week. Priced at Rs 1,099 per pair — manufactured from five packets of chips — the sunglasses are fashionable and sustainable. Ashaya has built a micro-pilot plant in their R&D laboratory that allows them to process 5 kg of multi-layered plastic (MLP) every day.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Shops closed on February 26; Sunglasses packets made from chips sold out in a week; Follow this space for more updates

Hasan Ali Khan: Once known for fancy lifestyle, plagued by multiple cases later

“If you find the $8.8 billion you are looking for in my account, take it.” This is what Hasan Ali Khan reportedly told an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a raid by the agency at his residence in Pune’s Koregaon Park in January 2007.

Known for his love for racing horses and fancy cars, the once-flamboyant businessman spent the last six years of life battling multiple illnesses and several cases filed against him by various central agencies including the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department and police entities.

Widely-used diabetes drug can be ‘repurposed’ for treating brain disorders: study

For the first time, a cost-effective and commonly used diabetes drug, Glipizide, can be effectively repurposed for treatment of some devastating human brain disorders such as Huntington’s disease and other poly(Q) disorders, according to researchers at Delhi University’s Genetics department. The study, conducted on Drosophila (common fruit flies) disease models, have shown significant findings that researchers now plan to repeat in mice and other mammals to clear the path for human clinical trials.

The research — ‘Glipizide ameliorates human poly(Q) mediated neurotoxicity by upregulating insulin signalling in Drosophila disease models’ — has been recently published in science journal Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications (BBRC), apart from Nature India. Researchers have reported for the first time that an insulin stimulating drug ‘Glipizide’ that is already available in the market could help in treating Huntington’s disease and other poly(Q) disorders by oral administration.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 11:28 IST
