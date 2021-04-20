Pimpri-Chinchwad: Jumbo Covid hospital filled to capacity, walk in admissions stopped

Like the civic-run YCM hospital and Auto Cluster facility, the 800 bed Jumbo Covid hospital has filled to capacity. As a result, the hospital has halted walk-in-admissions of Covid-19 patients.

“Till last evening, 760 beds were filled and 40 patients who were in queue were filled up today,” said Dr Sangram Kapale, the in-charge of the Jumbo Covid hospital located in Nehrunagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Jumbo Covid Hospital has oxygen, HDU unit and ventilator beds. Since it was reopened in March, the demand for admissions from patients has been on the upswing.

Dr Kapale said the admissions to Covid patients were so far given through walk ins. “Any positive patient who came to the triage and had low oxygen levels was given admission,” he said.

This, he added, will stop from Tuesday as there are no beds available. “If we continue with the walk ins, there will be huge crowd at the facility. As it is, a large number patients and their relatives are turning up at the facility every day,” he said.

Now, Dr Kapale said, patients will have to call a helpline numbers and register themselves to be admitted to the hospital. “As and when patients are discharged, vacant beds will be filled with new patients,” he said.

The hospital currently has 43 ventilator beds. This will soon increase to 80 in view of the increasing demand from patients. “As of now, we have 43 ventilator beds. The process of installing up to 80 ventilators is underway,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Kapale said the admissions and discharge process at the jumbo hospital is being looked after by a three-member committee of YCM hospital. “The committee has started monitoring the admission and discharge process at Jumbo hospital. If the patient is stable and their oxygen level is not dipping, they are discharged so that other waiting patients can be accommodated,” he said.

On Monday, the jumbo hospital found itself in a controversy after a family alleged their patient had disappeared. However, Dr Kapale said, “The patient had not disappeared but was admitted to the intensive care unit. The patient’s family had quoted the wrong bed number and that is why the problem occurred. They had given the bed number of a patient who was discharged.”

Jumbo Covid-19 hospital helpline numbers:

Oxygen Ward: 7767002555

ICU/HDU Ward: 7767001555

Bed availability/Helpline: 7767002444

Bed availability/Helpline: 7767003444