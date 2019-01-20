‘Pimpri-Chinchwad is ready for team inspection under Swachh Survekshan’

When is the central team likely to visit Pimpri-Chinchwad for Swachh Survekshan?

They are most likely to visit towards the end of the month, but we have not been informed when and where. There is no timetable available and we have been told that they will be paying a surprise visit to check the level of cleanliness. They will inspect the sanitary conditions and steps taken to keep localities spic and span. It is being done by the Ministry of Urban Development.

What are the spots that are likely to be inspected?

There are several spots across the city which will be inspected, including public toilets, community toilets, commercial spaces, slums, vegetable markets, railway stations and bus stops, among others. This will be a direct observation by them.

Is there any chance of people getting to interact with the inspection team?

Yes, certainly. Besides direct observation, the team is likely to interact with people at the spot where they carry out their inspections. They would like to know whether the civic body does its job properly and whether it is a regular activity. People are likely to be asked whether they are satisfied with the steps taken by the civic body.

Residents complain that proper steps for keeping the city clean have not been taken?

Not true. We are putting in our best to ensure that every corner of the city is free of garbage. Our level of cleanliness has improved a lot.

How will the marks be allotted?

There are 1,250 marks for four different categories. The first one is documentation. This includes agreements with contractors and related pointers. Direct observation by the team and their interaction also has same markers.

Then there is service level progress that includes collection of garbage and its transportation. Certification category also gets 1,250 marks. It includes implementation of plans such open-defecation free. Star rating includes segregation of garbage, door-to-door collection and processing of waste. Last time, our rating was 43 and we are hoping to improve upon it by a large margin.

Has the civic body taken all the necessary steps before the central team’s visit?

Certainly. As many as 3,800 conservancy staff are on the job daily. Everyday, we closely monitor garbage collection, transportation and processing work. We ensure that garbage does not pile up or nullahs do not remain choked. We have undertaken education and awareness programmes about maintaining clean and hygienic surroundings.