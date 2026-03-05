Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival to host 116 films from 43 countries

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

With The Pimpri Chinchwad International Film Festival beginning on March 3 at the G D Madgulkar Auditorium, Akurdi-Pradhikaran, a grand, diverse, and content-rich cultural celebration is set to feature 116 films selected from 43 countries. Film enthusiasts in the city will get an opportunity to experience globally acclaimed cinema, and the festival is open to all free of cost.

The fest has been organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Film Society, and Gatha Film Society, in association with the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (Goregaon East, Mumbai), and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.