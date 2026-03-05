Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival to host 116 films from 43 countries

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
With The Pimpri Chinchwad International Film Festival beginning on March 3 at the G D Madgulkar Auditorium, Akurdi-Pradhikaran, a grand, diverse, and content-rich cultural celebration is set to feature 116 films selected from 43 countries. Film enthusiasts in the city will get an opportunity to experience globally acclaimed cinema, and the festival is open to all free of cost.
The fest has been organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad Film Society, and Gatha Film Society, in association with the Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation (Goregaon East, Mumbai), and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.
The event will feature films from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland.
Films scheduled to be screened on March 5 are Fin — a 5-minute no-language gem directed by Ward Kayyal from Palestine; and Ray the Rug, directed by Mohammad Ali Shakeri, clocks in at 7 minutes in English, from Thailand. First The Blush, Then The Habit, helmed by Mariam al Ferjani, runs for 15 minutes in French and Italian and has been produced across Italy and Tunisia and Samah El Kadi’s Baadarane, a 15-minute Arabic short from Lebanon, will also be screened.
To provide greater opportunities and recognition to women in cinema, a special “Best Woman Director” award will be presented at the festival. This initiative aims to honor the creativity and contribution of women directors.
Prize distribution on March 5
On Wednesday, March 5, 2026, outstanding films from various competitive sections will be honoured during the closing ceremony. Awards will be presented across categories including short films, documentaries, animation films, and feature films, along with the special “Best Woman Director” award. Eminent personalities from the film industry, jury members, and participating directors and producers will attend the ceremony.
Special Screening
A special screening of the Marathi film Krantijyoti Vidyalaya Marathi Medium will be held on March 5 at 3:00pm. The film highlights the Marathi-medium education system, changing social realities, and the importance of education in regional languages. It effectively explores the relationship between Marathi language, education, and cultural identity, offering audiences an opportunity to reflect on the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language.
Director Rohan Kanawade of the internationally acclaimed film Sabar Bonda will be honoured with the PCIFF Youth Inspirational Cine Icon Award 2026 at the hands of dignitaries.
Writer is an intern