Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival | Enthusiastic response to films, short films, and documentaries on day one

The Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival (PCIFF) 2026 kicked off today at the G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium, Akurdi-Pradhikaran. Despite the city celebrating the festival of Dhulivandan (Holi) with great fervor, cinema lovers flocked to the festival, officials said.

The first day saw a massive turnout of audiences eager to watch high-quality short films and documentaries from India and abroad. The films, touching upon various aspects of social, cultural, human values, nature, identity, and tradition, provided a unique experience and received a remarkable response.

The first day featured an array of diverse works including Keki, Chakri, Echo Chamber, The Wet Wall, Lost Songs of Sundari, Malavazhi, A Half of Half-Hearted, The Miracle of Life, When the Bell Rings, Tapas, Illegitimate, 1942 – The Calcutta Case, Attar, Dara, A Day in a Life, The Showman, The Seventeenth Year, and Toyam. Each film won over the audience with its distinct style and honest storytelling.