Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival | Enthusiastic response to films, short films, and documentaries on day one

The Pimpri-Chinchwad International Film Festival (PCIFF) 2026 kicked off today at the G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium, Akurdi-Pradhikaran. Despite the city celebrating the festival of Dhulivandan (Holi) with great fervor, cinema lovers flocked to the festival, officials said.
The first day saw a massive turnout of audiences eager to watch high-quality short films and documentaries from India and abroad. The films, touching upon various aspects of social, cultural, human values, nature, identity, and tradition, provided a unique experience and received a remarkable response.
The first day featured an array of diverse works including Keki, Chakri, Echo Chamber, The Wet Wall, Lost Songs of Sundari, Malavazhi, A Half of Half-Hearted, The Miracle of Life, When the Bell Rings, Tapas, Illegitimate, 1942 – The Calcutta Case, Attar, Dara, A Day in a Life, The Showman, The Seventeenth Year, and Toyam. Each film won over the audience with its distinct style and honest storytelling.
Other notable screenings included Ganpati Tu Sarvottam, Bernard & Rasha: A Swiss-Indian Story, Poli, Manitha Subhavvam, Rehan Special, Martya, Badare, Kali, Devichandragupatham, and A Bohemian Artist.
The afternoon session featured Antar (Distance), Saar Roots of Healing, Roses Are, The Last Yug, Anant (Endless), Waat, Owaseshot – Lost in Pursuit, Agnipariksha, Bastar se Bazar Tak, and The Finish Line, which shed light on various social and emotional issues.
The evening session captivated the audience with films like Myambai – Permission to the Guardians of the Forest, Kasagi Kansina Kagada, Three Minus One, Slur, and Break the Silence, focusing on nature conservation, human struggle, tribal life, and social responsibility.
Three short films left a deep impact on the first day:
Two 60-second ‘ultra-short’ films received heartfelt appreciation:
The festival features a curated selection of 116 films from 43 countries. The subjects range from science vs. superstition, traditions, and social systems to environmental conservation, technological shifts, and disaster management. The festival also covers socially relevant themes such as women’s empowerment, youth leadership, mental health awareness, child rights, and global peace.
The festival continues from March 3 to 5, 2026, at the G.D. Madgulkar Auditorium. Entry to all screenings is completely free for the public. The PCMC has urged citizens to take full advantage of this golden opportunity to experience world-class cinema from various countries and languages in one place, stated a release.