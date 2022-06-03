Pimpri-Chinchwad: In fresh jolt to BJP, party leader Babu Nair joins Congress

In yet another blow to the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP ahead of the civic elections, general secretary Babu Nair quit the party and joined the Congress on Thursday evening.

Nair’s induction into the Congress was in the presence of state Congress chief Nana Patole, former chief minister Ashok Chavan and senior leaders like Balasaheb Thorat at the party’s Chintan Shibir. “I have resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress,” Nair told The Indian Express on Friday.

A former corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Nair said he left the saffron party as it was veering away from the politics of development which it had promised when it came to power in 2014. “Today, there is more of religion and caste-based politics than development politics. The party is focusing less on creating new roads, setting hospitals and other infrastructure. Every other day, we get to hear about religious and caste issues which are raked up unnecessarily and leads to disturbance of peace in the country,” the former Congress leader said.

“Before joining the BJP five years ago, I was in the Congress. I spent my lifetime in the party. I am in consonance with the party’s secular policy. I believe in working for all sections of society. We should not resort to hate politics or seek to divide the people of this country,” he said.

Nair said he was leaving the BJP primarily because of its erroneous national policies. “I do not want to criticise the local unit of the party. But yes, the local unit in Pimpri-Chinchwad could have also done much more than what it has done during the last five years,” he said.

He said he was joining the Congress to rebuild its organisation and strengthen its connect with the people. “I am not seeking to contest any election. I am interested in rebuilding the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Kailas Kadam, president of Congress’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit, said, “Babu Nair held an important post in the BJP. His joining Congress will strengthen the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Earlier too, at least four leaders from other parties joined the Congress.” Kadam said Nair has re-joined the Congress without any pre-conditions. “We have not decided about giving any post to him as yet. He is going to play an important role in rebuilding the party,” he asserted.

Over the last few months, at least six top BJP leaders have left the party and joined the NCP.