Pimpri Chinchwad: Imposter cop, fake bank officer arrested for threatening shop owner

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating a policeman and a bank officer and demanding money from a shop owner by threatening to take legal action against him.

Police have identified the accused persons as Buddhbhushan Ashok Kamble (27) of Nigdi and Audumbar Bharat Jadhav (29) of Kasarwadi.

The police nabbed the two accused persons while they were falsely claiming to be government servants at a public place on August 31. One of the accused persons was wearing a police uniform and claimed to be a sub-inspector. Other accused was found wearing the dress of an SBI Bank officer and he claimed to be a bank manager.

The duo allegedly threatened a pan shop owner near Srushti chowk in Pimple Gurav around 9.30 pm and also demanded money from him. Police have booked the two persons under sections 170, 171, 34 of the Indian Penal Code.