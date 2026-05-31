Pune hooch tragedy | Blurred vision, chest pain, failed kidneys: All patients had similar symptoms

Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCM hospital and Medical College, where five persons who consumed toxic liquor are undergoing treatment, said that the liquor must have been placed with the methanol.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
4 min readPuneMay 31, 2026 11:07 AM IST
A police investigation is in progress into the hooch tragedy in Hadapsar that allegedly claimed many lives on Friday. (Express Photographs/Arul Horizon)A police investigation is in progress into the hooch tragedy in Hadapsar that allegedly claimed many lives on Friday. (Express Photographs/Arul Horizon)
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Of the five persons who consumed toxic liquor and are undergoing treatment at PCMC-run YCM hospital in Pimpri, three have been put on dialysis after their kidneys failed to function.

The three are among the nine persons who were brought to YCM hospital in last two-three days from Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

All of them had consumed toxic liquor mixed with methanol which they bought from illicit liquor dens operating brazenly in their area.

Among the dead are two brothers, Vijay and Raju Rathod. Their families said they were habitual drinkers and had consumed the toxic liquor a day before.

Also Read | With six hooch deaths, situation tense in Hadapsar; Rohit Pawar vandalises ‘illicit liquor den’

”Of the nine who were brought to YCMH, six have died. Three were put on dialysis after their kidneys failed to function. When a person consumes a toxic substance, his liver first gets affected and then his vital organs. Kidneys which filters blood gets badly affected and there is also the possibility of their function dropping drastically,” said Dr Rajendra Wable, Dean of YCM hospital and Medical College.

Dr Wable reiterated that the liquor that was consumed by these individuals must have been placed with the methanol.

”It appears that the liquor was poisoning with toxic materials like methanol. We have sent the viscera of the deceased for chemical analysis,” he said.

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Almost all of them who were brought to YCM hospital suffered from blurring of vision, breathlessness, vomiting, drowsiness, chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain. The medical report of the hospital said they all indulged in ”binge alcohol consumption.”

Also Read | ‘We don’t know how we will survive’: 10, including 2 brothers dead in Pimpri-Chinchwad hooch tragedy

Dr Wable said methonal is mixed with enthanol in hospitals and used as anti-spectic. ”When it is ingested, it is toxic to the body,” he said. Police investigation revealed that the alleged kingpin Yogesh Vhankade had brought methanol from Mumbai and had mixed it with liquor to increase the quantity so that it could be supplied to in Hadapsar, Dapodi, Phugewadi and Chatuhshrungi areas where the illicit liquor dens operate.

Doctors said the patients were severely affected by the poisonous liquor, that some of them died just a few hours after being admitted.

The moment they were brought in, all of them had to be admitted to the intensive care units of the hospitals.

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For instance, Akbar Pathan (48) was admitted to the intensive care unit of YCM hospital at 6.45 am on May 28, he died at 12.10 pm.

Anand Nikalje (70) who was admitted in the hospital ICU at 4.45 pm, died at 7.45 pm on May 28 itself.

Anand Desai (53), who was admitted in the hospital ICU at 11.20 am, on May 28 died at 4.05 pm.

Akshay Avsarmal (28) who was admitted in hospital ICU 1 at 10:20 pm on May 29 was declared dead at 6.45 am.

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Rajesh Rajput (53) was brought dead at YCM hospital on May 28 at 2.48 pm.

Sachin Netke (34) was also brought dead at YCM hospital at 9.50 am.

His family members said he slept early and had woken up all sweating at midnight. ”He slept again and did not get up in the morning. He was motionless after which we took him to the hospital,” his family told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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