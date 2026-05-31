Pune hooch tragedy | Blurred vision, chest pain, failed kidneys: All patients had similar symptoms

A police investigation is in progress into the hooch tragedy in Hadapsar that allegedly claimed many lives on Friday. (Express Photographs/Arul Horizon)

Of the five persons who consumed toxic liquor and are undergoing treatment at PCMC-run YCM hospital in Pimpri, three have been put on dialysis after their kidneys failed to function.

The three are among the nine persons who were brought to YCM hospital in last two-three days from Phugewadi-Dapodi areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

All of them had consumed toxic liquor mixed with methanol which they bought from illicit liquor dens operating brazenly in their area.

Among the dead are two brothers, Vijay and Raju Rathod. Their families said they were habitual drinkers and had consumed the toxic liquor a day before.