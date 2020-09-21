Pimpri-Chinchwad: High case fatality in senior citizens, positivity rate in youngsters

Another high-risk age group of 60 to 74 years follows with the number of deaths at 346. (Representational)

Out of 1,138 Covid-19 deaths reported from the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, 362 are of senior citizens in the age group of 75 years and above. The case fatality ratio in this age group stands at 11.17 per cent, as per data available from the Covid War Room of the PCMC on Monday.

Case fatality rate or case fatality ratio (CFR) is the proportion of deaths compared to the total number of people diagnosed with the disease during a particular period, said civic health officials.

Another high-risk age group of 60 to 74 years follows with the number of deaths at 346. The CFR in this age group stands at 5.97 per cent. Similarly, in the age group of 40 to 59 years, 358 deaths have been reported with the CFR at 1.68 per cent.

In the age group of 22 to 39 years, 69 deaths have been reported with the CFR at 0.25 per cent. In the age group of 12 to 21, two deaths have been reported with the CFR at 0.3 per cent, while in the age group of 0 to 12, one death has been reported with the CFR at 0.2 per cent.

As for the number of those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the age group of 22 to 39 has the highest number with over 28,000 patients or 40 per cent cases, followed by the age group of 40 to 59 with around 59,500 patients or 30 per cent positivity.

In comparison, the age group of 60 and above has the lowest positivity rate at 13 per cent. In the age groups of 0 to 12 and 12 to 21, around 10,000 cases have been reported with 8 per cent positivity.

By Monday, Pimpri-Chinchwad had reported more than 70,000 Covid-19 cases. Of these, around 8,000 are active cases. Over 56,000 patients have been discharged after recovery.

“Our mortality rate has hovered around 1.63 per cent. Of the total deaths, the CFR of those aged above 74 is the highest at 11 per cent, and the mortality rate is at a high of 31 per cent. Senior citizens have low immunity, weak resistance, co-morbidities,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

Patil, however, said low immunity or co-morbidities were not the only reasons for higher death rate in the vulnerable age group. “People have co-morbidities for years. Even those with serious ailments carry on with their lives. One of the major reasons for higher number of deaths of senior citizens is delayed treatment. If families put in extra effort to ensure that the elderly get early treatment, there is no reason why deaths cannot be reduced,” he said.

Patil also said if in six months, 362 deaths of senior citizens have been registered, it was not an exceptional situation. “It is the same every year. Even before Covid, deaths were taking place due to co-morbidities and age-related complications,” he said.

As for higher positivity rate in the age group of 22 to 39, Patil said, “This is the working class. They move from one place to another. Besides, many youngsters believe that nothing will happen to them as they have high immunity levels. They are often careless about following safety guidelines.”

As for the high recovery rate in the age group of 0 to 12, Dr Deepali Ambike, in-charge, paediatric department, YCM hospital, said, “The cause behind fewer deaths in the paediatric population could be the absence of ACE-2 receptors in lungs during the neonatal period or early infancy, which does not allow the virus spike protein to bind to the lungs.”

Dr Ambike said the novel coronavirus usually gained entry to the lungs by binding to these receptors in adults. “Another cause may be protective action by BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccines administered after birth.”

Dr Ambike also said the civic-run YCM hospital had successfully cured about 250 paediatric Covid-affected children from March to mid-September.”

