Pimpri-Chinchwad halts vaccination drive due to shortage of doses; Aundh centre to remain open

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Friday shut down all its 87 vaccination centres — 59 of its own and 28 private ones — owing to shortage of vaccines. However, the Pune Zilla Parishad said citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad can get vaccinated at the Aundh General Hospital.

PCMC’s Additional Health and Medical Chief, Dr Pavan Salve, said, “All vaccination centres will remain shut on Friday as there is no stock available.”

He added that as many as 2,30,000 citizens have been vaccinated by the 87 vaccination centres since the inoculation drive started on January 16. “Efforts are on to get adequate stocks of the vaccine. As soon as we get it, we will restart the vaccination centres,” he informed.

Dr Salve said they were expecting the new stock to arrive on Friday. “We expect some stock to come in today (Friday) so that we can make the centres operational again from tomorrow (Saturday),” he added.

Reacting to this, NCP MLA Rohit Pawar said, “The BJP should at least look after the civic body it rules. It has closed down all vaccination centres as it has run out of vaccines. The saffron party should help them get the stock from the Centre.”

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh, too, reiterated Salve’s comments, saying vaccines do not arrive on a day-to-day basis and as and when the Centre sends new stock, PCMC will also receive its share.

Zilla Parishad CEO Ayush Prasad said in rural areas, vaccination will continue as they have about 20,000 vaccines left. As for the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Prasad said their centre at Aundh General Hospital will be operational on Friday. “Citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad can get vaccinated here. The centre starts operations at 10 am,” he added.

Prasad informed that the state health department looks after vaccine supply and when they receive fresh stock, they provide it to PMC, PCMC and the rural areas.