Two arrested for selling gutkha in Pimpri Chinchwad

Two people have been arrested by the Pimpri Chichwad police for allegedly selling gutkha at a general store in Pimpri area. The arrests were made after the police, who also booked the supplier of the contraband, conducted a raid at the store.

Acting on the tip off received from informants, officials from Pimpri police station conducted a raid at the general store located in Sant Tukaramnagar on Sunday, and seized banned tobacco-based gutkha worth Rs 2 lakh which was allegedly being sold directly to customers. The police arrested the shop owner Tejmal Sundecha (42) and owner of the space Rajendra Sathe (49) and have launched a search for the supplier, identified as Sagar Patil.

In 2012, the Maharashtra government imposed a ban on consumption, production, sale, distribution and storage of gutkha, paan masala and other related products. In 2019, the ban was further renewed. The state police and the Food and Drug Administration have powers to seize and conduct raids in connection to gutkha and paan masala.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police has seized banned gutkha and paan masala worth Rs 8.7 crore in over 160 cases since January 2020 and have arrested 251 persons. Among those arrested are distributors, transporters and racketeers behind the trade of these banned products. The police probe has revealed that these products come to Maharashtra from neighbouring states where there is no ban on its production and sale.