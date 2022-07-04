Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four suspects nabbed 11 months after murder of woman property dealer

Almost 11 months after a 53-year-old property dealer was found strangled to death with her limbs tied and mouth taped at her house in Chikhali, the crime branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police has arrested four suspects who allegedly murdered her and robbed cash and jewellery.

On the morning of August 5 last year, Kamal Baburao Khanekar alias Noorjahan Aziz Qureshi (53), a property dealer, was found dead at her house in Hargude Vasti area of Chikhali. A case of murder was registered after autopsy revealed that she was strangled.

Over the last three days, the police have arrested Wasib Raees Khan (22), a resident of Dehu Road; Abdul Malik Ansari (24), a resident of Rupinagar; and Raees Sultan Ahmed (40), a resident of Chikhali.

Initial investigation by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police did not lead to any breakthrough, but recently, fresh leads emerged in the 11-month-old case after the arrest of a suspect identified as Mohammed Israr Ahmed Shaikh (25), a resident of Dehu Road, in a case related to possession of illegal firearms last week.

A team led by senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Katkar from Unit 1 of the crime branch started working on the fresh lead. Their investigation revealed that Shaikh, along with six other suspects, had been keeping a watch on Qureshi. “Our probe suggests that the suspects watched the victim for a while. We know that she was a property dealer and was into money lending business. She also wore a lot of gold ornaments. The suspects targeted her with a motive to rob her of the valuables and cash,” said a police officer part of the team.