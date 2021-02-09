Pimpri-Chinchwad FDR scam: 18 contractors blacklisted, 3 arrested

he Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they have launched a search for the absconding contractors outside Pune city and PCMC limits. (Express Photo)

Of the seven contractors against whom the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation lodged an FIR in connection with the bogus bank guarantee and fixed deposit receipts (FDR) scam, three have been arrested while four are absconding. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said they have launched a search for the absconding contractors outside Pune city and PCMC limits.

“We have so far arrested three contractors in connection with the bogus bank guarantee and fixed deposit receipts scam. The court remanded them twice in police custody. Now they are in judicial custody,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Manchak Ippar told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

Ippar said the three were arrested after the banks confirmed that the bank guarantee papers were not issued by them. “Only after we had investigated and verified with the banks that the three contractors were arrested,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said that in all 18 contractors had been black-listed and they had lodged FIRs against seven of them. “We are examining over 1,500 development works in connection with the submission of bogus bank guarantee and fixed deposit receipts. So far, we have found that in 108 works these contractors had submitted bogus documents. There are still 400 works which are under scanner,” Hardikar said.

Hardikar reiterated that they are also examining whether any officials are also involved in this racket. “We have formed a team led by a city engineer and included auditors in it. They are closely investigating the case. We are also trying to find out whether any officials are involved in it,” he said.

PCMC had blacklisted the 18 contractors following a complaint lodged by BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap who alleged that contractors submitted bogus documents to grab civic contracts. Upon investigation, PCMC found that fake bank guarantees and fixed deposits receipts were submitted by these contractors. “There are scores of documents submitted by contractors. It is not possible to authenticate each and everyone of them. When someone brings it to our notice, we then carry out the verification process,” the PCMC chief said.

Hardikar said some of the contractors have also filed complaints that they were also tricked into submitting fake documents to PCMC.