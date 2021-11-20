Pimpri Chinchwad: Mask with electronic device seized from candidate appearing for recruitment exam

Pimpri Chinchwad police have seized a face mask fitted with an electronic device – that had a SIM card, mic and battery – from a candidate who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment examination at a school in Hinjewadi on Friday afternoon. The candidate fled the examination centre.

A case has been registered against the candidate at Hinjewadi police station under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982.

The complainant, Police Naik Shashikant Devkant (34) of Hinjewadi police station, was on duty at Blue Ridge Public School which was the centre for the written examination for recruitment of constables on Friday, as per the press statement.

While checking candidates entering the examination centre, the complainant intercepted the accused and found an electronic device connected to his face mask. Before the police could nab him, the accused fled from the spot.

Cops added that the device in the face mask had a JBS battery, charging point, Airtel SIM card, a switch and a mic, all connected with wires. Search is underway to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, at another examination centre in Bavdhan Budruk, the Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a person and his accomplice for allegedly appearing as a dummy candidate.

The police have identified the accused as Munaf Hussain Baig of Jalna and Prakash Ramsingh Dhanawat of Aurangabad. Police said Munaf appeared for the examination in place of Dhanawat and allegedly forged his signature on the exam document. The examination supervisor has lodged a complaint at Hinjewadi police station.