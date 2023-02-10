How industrial units in Pimpri-Chinchwad are finally getting a common effluent treatment plant

After discharging hazardous waste and chemical effluents for years, causing water and soil pollution, the industrial units in the Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari MIDC areas will finally get a common effluent treatment plant (CETP), thanks to an initiative of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

On Wednesday, the bhoomi pujan of the area where the CETP would be set up on a one-and-a-half acre plot was performed.

Apart from the MCCIA, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will also give funds to set up the CETP. While the PCMC has agreed to bear 65% of the total project cost, the MIDC and MPCB will contribute 20% and 5% respectively and the industrial units will contribute the remaining 10% of the project cost.

“The CETP is expected to come up in 18 months. Once it becomes operational, it is expected to reduce soil and river pollution and thus contribute to making the PCMC clean and sustainable,” Deepak Karandikar, president of MCCIA, told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Karandikar said the CETP should have been set up 40 years ago. “As a result, some industrial units continue to discharge their chemical waste into the river and soil. MCCIA thought of taking the initiative in this direction. After holding deliberations with PCMC, MIDC and MPCB, we have finally decided to set up the CETP,” he said.

“The industrial belt of Pimpri Chinchwad is a major manufacturing hub in Maharashtra and India. There are over 4,000 small and big companies in Pimpri-Chinchwad-Bhosari areas. As per the data received from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, about 1,000 industrial units are categorised as ‘red’ and ‘orange’ and generate hazardous effluents and waste. However, these units do not have a facility to dispose of hazardous effluents and waste in a legal and environmentally friendly manner. This situation is contributing to soil and water pollution,” Karandikar added.

Though there are over 4,000 industrial units in MIDC areas, Karandikar said over 400 were the real polluters. “We will be conducting a survey of 1,000 industries. Only after the detailed project report (DPR), we will come to know about the kind of effluent, amount of effluent, amount of water consumed, how to collect the effluent and how to treat it. It will be a wide-ranging survey,” he said.

Karandikar said the MCCIA has been following up on this matter with government authorities for the last couple of decades, however, no action was taken for the establishment of a CETP.

“MCCIA, taking into account this need of hundreds of industrial units, took a constructive step and organised a meeting in January 2022, of all stakeholders viz. PCMC, MIDC, MPCB and the industry associations. During this meeting, all stakeholders unanimously agreed to provide support in the process of establishing a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in the MIDC areas coming under PCMC,” he said.

A special purpose vehicle (SPV), PCMC-CETP Foundation, was incorporated by the members of the Metal Finishers’ Association of Pune. Several rounds of meetings were held with the stakeholders to take the process ahead. The present and former PCMC municipal commissioners and MIDC and MPCB officials provided crucial support and guidance, said Sanjeev Shah, president of PCMC-CETP Foundation.

“MIDC has provided a plot of about 1.5 acres (Plot No. T-188/1, MIDC, Bhosari) at a nominal rate. MPCB has provided the consent data of the industrial units in the red and orange categories,” Karandikar said.

The DPR work started in January and is expected to be completed in 3-4 months.

As per initial estimates, a plant of about 1 MLD would be required considering the quantum of effluent generation. However, the final capacity will be decided once the DPR is ready, the MCCIA said. “The effluents will be collected from the industrial units in tankers. The industrial units generating the effluents will have to become a member of the MCCIA,” Shah said.

Among those present at the bhoomi pujan were Shankar Waghmare (MPCB regional officer) Sanjay Kulkarni (joint city engineer, environment, PCMC), M S Kalkutki (executive engineer, MIDC, Chinchwad), Kiran Hasabnis (sub regional officer, MPCB), Deepak Karandikar (MCCIA president), Prashant Girbane (MCCIA director general), Satish Banwat (Metal Finishers’ Association of Pune president), PCMC CETP Foundation members Milind Varadkar, Vivek Raut and Sandeep Hatkar and Shah.