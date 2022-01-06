Pimpri Chinchwad: Don’t see logic behind in-person classes for Std X, XII, says BJP

There has been a six-fold jump in Covid-19 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad in just five days — from 112 on January 1 to 590 on January 5. On Wednesday, the city registered six more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 40 since last month.

With cases rising, the civic administration issued orders to stop offline classes from Classes I to VIII till January 30. Like other civic bodies in the state, the PCMC has allowed Classes IX and X to continue offline — a decision that has drawn flak from the ruling BJP.

“We do not understand the logic of allowing offline classes for X and XII. We should instead focus on vaccinating children with two doses. After vaccination of all students, schools can be reopened in February,” said BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad president Mahesh Landge, adding that he is going to write to all school and college principals to shut down the physical classes of students and instead opt for online classes.

Mayor Mai Dhore said, “Just because Mumbai has allowed Class X students to come to school does not mean that Pimpri-Chinchwad should, too. We should apply our minds. Since the Centre has started vaccination for those in the 15-18 years age group, we should also focus on getting these children vaccinated,” she said.

In his order, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said the decision to shut offline classes for Class I till VIII has been taken to check the spread of Covid-19 and its Omicron variant.

On January 1, the city had registered 112 positive cases, on January 4, 350 positive cases and on January 5, they rose six times to 590.

The city also registered six Omicron cases on Wednesday. All the six persons had returned from foreign countries. With this, the total number of Omicron cases registered in the city has gone up to 40.

Additional Municipal Commissoner Vikas Dhakane said, “After Christmas and New Year, cases were expected to rise. But now, since restrictions are being brought in and norms are being strictly enforced, we expect the cases will go down.”