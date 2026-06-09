Mob pelts stones during 2 am demolition drive in Pimpri Chinchwad; 7 cops injured as PCMC razes 11 ‘illegal’ religious structures

Over 500 police personnel, including 150 from the Maharashtra Security Force, were deployed during the operation. (File Photo)

At least seven police personnel were injured on Tuesday in stone-pelting by a mob during an early-morning anti-encroachment drive in which 11 illegally constructed religious structures were demolished in Pimpri Chinchwad’s Chikhli area, officials said.

The 2 am operation was part of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in the Chikhali, Kudalwadi, and Pawarvasti areas, falling under the ‘C’ and ‘F’ regional offices.

An officer from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said they were registering a case and arresting the stone-pelters. “During the anti-encroachment drive, a hostile mob had a heated argument with the officials. A while later, some people from the mob started pelting stones. Seven cops sustained injuries, and two of them have serious injuries. The situation was subsequently brought under control by police teams,” the officer said.