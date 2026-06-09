Mob pelts stones during 2 am demolition drive in Pimpri Chinchwad; 7 cops injured as PCMC razes 11 ‘illegal’ religious structures

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At least seven police personnel were injured on Tuesday in stone-pelting by a mob during an early-morning anti-encroachment drive in which 11 illegally constructed religious structures were demolished in Pimpri Chinchwad’s Chikhli area, officials said.
The 2 am operation was part of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in the Chikhali, Kudalwadi, and Pawarvasti areas, falling under the ‘C’ and ‘F’ regional offices.
An officer from the Pimpri Chinchwad police said they were registering a case and arresting the stone-pelters. “During the anti-encroachment drive, a hostile mob had a heated argument with the officials. A while later, some people from the mob started pelting stones. Seven cops sustained injuries, and two of them have serious injuries. The situation was subsequently brought under control by police teams,” the officer said.
Over 500 police personnel, including 150 from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF), were deployed to handle any law and order situation. A police vehicle was also damaged in the stone-pelting, the police said.
The operation resulted in the demolition of illegal structures covering approximately 28,001 square feet, officials said.
“Taking strict action against unauthorised constructions in the city without any compromise is the administration’s responsibility. Removing illegal structures is essential for the planned and sustainable development of the city. The administration will not shield any form of illegal construction. Such drives will continue systematically to ensure the integrity of urban infrastructure, safety, and adherence to the law. Citizens are urged to obtain all necessary permissions before undertaking any construction,” said Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi, who supervised the operation along with Additional Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, and other senior police officers.
The operation also involved 12 executive engineers, 32 deputy engineers, 18 junior engineers, 42 civil engineering assistants, and staff from an electricity distribution company.
The structures were removed using 22 Poclain machines, 26 JCBs, and 120 labourers, while four fire tenders and two ambulances were kept on standby.