Pimpri-Chinchwad: Decomposed body found in gunny bag, probe launched

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a murder probe after the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was found with her hand and legs tied in a gunny bag in the Indrayani riverbed near Alandi town in Pune district on Thursday morning.

An FIR in the matter has been registered at the Alandi police station. Officials said that the body was found in the Indrayani riverbed in Chimbli village next to a crematorium. Around 10 am on Thursday, Some women who were collecting garbage stumbled upon the white gunny bag and found the decomposed body in it.

They subsequently informed the deputy sarpanch of the village, who called up the local police station. Late on Thursday evening, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (Murder) and 201 (Destruction of Evidence).

Senior inspector Dnyaneshwar Sabale, in-charge of Alandi police station, said, “The body was in a highly decomposed state, suggesting that the woman was killed some time ago. Her hands and legs were tied and her body was stuffed in a gunny bag used for fertilisers. Our first priority is to identify the victim, establish preliminary facts of the case and possible sequence of events. We are also working on some other clues available.”