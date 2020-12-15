Pimpri-Chinchwad: Deadline June 2021, only 20% smart city works complete in PCMC areas

Civic officials said some of the projects are being implemented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) out of its own funds while some are at various stages.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited, which began work on various projects worth a staggering Rs 1,115 crore around one and a half years ago, has been able to complete only 20 per cent of the overall work so far. The deadline for the projects is June, 2021. Reasons cited for the delay range from lack of funds to the model code of conduct in effect owing to the elections.

Civic officials said some of the projects are being implemented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) out of its own funds while some are at various stages, like tendering and DPR (detailed project report) stages. “Some projects are struggling to take off due to paucity of funds,” said officials associated with smart city projects.

The officials further said around 40 smart city projects are being implemented through Area Base Development and Pan City Solutions, for which a ‘systems integrator’ has been picked. Among the projects being implemented through Pan City include setting up a network of fibre optic cable, smart water supply facility, smart streetlights, environment facility, smart sewage treatment facilities, smart public transport system, effective use of social media, smart city mobile app, CCTVs, smart parking facility and 300 WiFi spots.

About the funding pattern, the officials said: “The central government and state governments have so far provided Rs 500 crore. For the Rs 1,115 crore project, the central share is 50 per cent while the state government and PCMC will contribute 25 per cent of the funds each,” said Neelkanth Poman, joint CEO of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Projects Limited.

Also Read | Pune film festival hunts for new dates as big brother IFFI snatches its January slot

Poman said the works were primarily delayed because of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections during which the code of conduct was in force.

“We will complete 70 per cent of the project works by June 30. Thirty per cent of the project works will be completed in subsequent months,” PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar, who is also the CEO of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Projects Ltd, said.

Hardikar said just last week, they launched work on projects worth Rs 100 crore. “So far, Rs 1,000 crore work has been launched. Another Rs 100 crore-work will be launched soon,” he said.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited has formed a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for execution of the Smart City Project. The central government included Pimpri-Chinchwad in the Smart City Project in the third list of smart cities.

The smart city projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad

*The optical cable fire project: It is worth Rs 194 crore. “Around 750 km network of optical fibre will be set up in the industrial city. There will be smart kiosks at 50 spots besides WiFi facilities at 270 spots,” said officials, adding, “As many as 3,300 CCTVs will be set up in the city.”

*Solar projects: Worth Rs 15 crore, it will be set up at YCMH Hospital.

*Public bicycle facility: As part of the first phase, a public bicycle facility is being set on the Pimple Saudagar-Wakad BRTS corridor. As many as 500 bicycles will be made available at 34 stations through a private contractor.

*E -classroom projects: PCMC runs 105 primary schools and 18 secondary schools. “Through use of advanced technology, e -classroom projects will be implemented in these schools. Around Rs 27 lakh will be spent for each school,” officials said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd