Pimpri-Chinchwad: Daily testing shoots up to 4,000, hospitalised patients double in one month

With COVID-19 positive cases shooting up manifold in the last six weeks, the health department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has also stepped up daily testing figures. From around 1800-2000 tests two weeks ago, the PCMC is now conducting 3500-4000 tests every day.

“We are conducting 3500-4000 tests. On Saturdays and Sundays, the tests figure goes down as many private labs are shut. Otherwise, on week days, the testing figure remains high,” PCMC health officer Dr. Varsha Dange said.

At the start of February, the positivity rate in the area was just 6 five per cent which is now hovering between 20-25 per cent. “In early February, our positive figures had dipped to just 60 cases daily but now we are getting more than 800 positive cases daily,” said Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC’s Additional Health chief.

Dr Salve said while more than 4000 patients are in home isolation, the figure of those hospitalised has also jumped considerably in the last one month.

“On February 15, we had 707 patients admitted to various hospitals in the city. By March 14, we had 1399 patients admitted in hospitals. We still have not of vacant beds and there is nothing to worry about,” he said. While on February 15, 707 patients were hospitalised, on February 18, the figure went up to 818. But then suddenly jumped to 1141 and since the figure has remained over 1000 mark every day. “From March 1, the figure of hospitalised patients has been on the rise,” Dr Salve said.

The health department said for every person detected positive, they are tracing 20 persons.