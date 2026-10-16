Rs 86 lakh duped: Police invoke MCOCA against BHMS, CA aspirants, techie with Cambodia links

Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a gang of nine cyber criminals, including foreign nationals, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Of the nine accused, six were arrested for allegedly cheating a 60-year-old Pimpri resident to the tune of Rs 86 lakhs after luring him to invest money into the share market, with the promise of lucrative financial gains, police said.

The victim had lodged an FIR at the Cyber police station of Pimpri Chinchwad police in July 2026.

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The six accused are identified as Tejas Dnyanoba Lokhande (24), a 12th pass from Markalgaon in Pune, Avinash Dnyanoba Baklikar alias Com King (28), a medical (BHMS) dropout from Latur, Harshal Dilip Bora (34), a BBA graduate from Ahilyanagar, Sonu Harish Sharma (21), a school dropout from Navi Mumbai, Alek alias Gaurav Gadage (24), an engineer from Mumbai and Akhil Nelluri (24), a CA aspirant from Telangana.