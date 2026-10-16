Rs 86 lakh duped: Police invoke MCOCA against BHMS, CA aspirants, techie with Cambodia links

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Pimpri Chinchwad police have booked a gang of nine cyber criminals, including foreign nationals, under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
Of the nine accused, six were arrested for allegedly cheating a 60-year-old Pimpri resident to the tune of Rs 86 lakhs after luring him to invest money into the share market, with the promise of lucrative financial gains, police said.
The victim had lodged an FIR at the Cyber police station of Pimpri Chinchwad police in July 2026.
The six accused are identified as Tejas Dnyanoba Lokhande (24), a 12th pass from Markalgaon in Pune, Avinash Dnyanoba Baklikar alias Com King (28), a medical (BHMS) dropout from Latur, Harshal Dilip Bora (34), a BBA graduate from Ahilyanagar, Sonu Harish Sharma (21), a school dropout from Navi Mumbai, Alek alias Gaurav Gadage (24), an engineer from Mumbai and Akhil Nelluri (24), a CA aspirant from Telangana.
The remaining three accused, including one from Cambodia and Dubai each, are wanted in this case, police said.
As per a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Rohidas Pawar, some of the arrested accused allegedly maintained communication with the main operative based in Cambodia, while committing cyber crimes.
Police officials said the arrested accused largely played a role in providing and maintaining mule accounts used for fraudulently receiving the money from victims in the cyber fraud.
Police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey monitored the probe into the money trail in this case. It revealed the involvement of accused persons. Subsequently, a team comprising senior inspector Ravikiran Nale, inspector Digambar Gaikwad, assistant inspector Pravin Swami, Vaibhav Patil, sub inspectors Sagar Poman, Rohit Dolas, Prakash Katkade, Viday Patil and others nabbed six accused.
Police were successful in freezing the victim’s Rs 28 lakhs that were transferred to different bank accounts. Police also got a court’s order for returning the money to the victim, the press release stated.
Police said the arrested and wanted accused in this case allegedly formed a gang to cheat people by cyber crimes. They allegedly extorted money from cyber fraud victims and converted it to USDT cryptocurrency, they said.
Accused persons were earlier booked under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 3(5),316(2),318(4),336(2),336(3),338 and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Additional commissioner of police (crime) Sarand Awad sanctioned the proposal to invoke MCOCA against the accused. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rohini Bankar is investigating the case further. This is the second cyber crime case of Pimpri Chinchwad police in which MCOCA has been invoked in the year 2026.