Pimpri-Chinchwad: Covid recoveries at a high of 95%, vaccination figures drop

Even as the vaccination drive has seen a drop in number in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the COVID-19 recovery rate continues to show marked improvement in the area. By Sunday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad had registered a COVID recovery rate of 95 per cent which is higher than that of the state at 94.14 per cent. In fact, Pimpri-Chinchwad has crossed the one-lakh recovery mark.

“Since March last year, we have seen 1,05,704 citizens being detected with COVID-19. Of these, over one lakh have recovered. This gives a recovery rate of 95 per cent,” Additional Health chief Dr. Pavan Salve said.

Civic health officials said the recovery would have been even more than 95 per cent but several COVID-19 patients died because they sought late treatment. “Many of them landed up at hospitals only when their situation aggravated. Otherwise, we would have a much higher recovery rate,” said Dr Salve.

So far, Pimpri-Chinchwad had seen the deaths of 1842 its citizens. Besdes, 772 citizens from outside Pimpri-Chinchwad have died.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

By Sunday, 3470 were active cases. Of these, 936 are admitted to the hospital while the rest of them 2534 are in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in one week, as many as 4993 frontline workers and healthcare workers were vaccinated. Those healthcare workers who had received the first dose of the vaccine were given the second shot. This vaccination was done for the period February 21 to 26. Officials said there was a drop in vaccination compared to the period from February 15 to 20 when 5159 were given the doses.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Ajit Pawar said the anti-mask drive has so far yielded Rs. 160 crore in penalty. “We have appointed flying squads, beat marshals, and are also roping in ex-servicemen catching those moving without masks,” he said. Pawar also denied allegations that the PCMC was lax in acting against people moving without masks.