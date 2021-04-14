In two weeks, hospitalised Covid patients at Pimpri-Chinchwad go up by 80 per cent

In the first two weeks of April, the number of those with serious conditions requiring immediate hospitalisation has gone up by at least 80 per cent.(Representational Photo/File)

With Covid positive cases are rising since February-March, those with severe symptoms of worsening conditions are being increasingly hospitalised in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. In the first two weeks of April, the number of those with serious conditions requiring immediate hospitalisation has gone up by at least 80 per cent.

PCMC Additional Health and Medical Chief Dr Pavan Salve said as many as 5,575 Covid-infected persons were hospitalised in the last two weeks. “On April 1, 3,360 patients were hospitalised. This figure has gone up to 5,575 which is nearly 80 per cent. Those with mild symptoms are home isolated, while those with severe symptoms are hospitalised,” he said.

YCM Hospital and Medical College Dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “At YCM Hospital, we admit patients whose are serious or have severe symptoms. Those with mild symptoms are not admitted. Those with moderate symptoms, but likely to progress to severe conditions, are also admitted. Also, co-morbid patients like those suffering from BP, diabetes, heart ailments or kidney disease are also admitted to the hospital.” As of Wednesday, YCMH had 200 patients with severe symptoms and another 200 with moderate symptoms likely to become severe. “And 72 are critically ill, who are in ICU,” he said.

Dr Wable said initially, the Covid symptoms start with fever and body ache. “If patients do not seek early treatment from proper hospitals, especially those treating Covid patients, then it does not take long for initial mild symptoms to become moderate and then progress to becoming severe symptoms. So, the key to tackling Covid-19 is to test early and seek quick treatment from those regularly seeing patients with Covid-like symptoms,” he said.

PCMC health officials said many patients are going to local clinics, and seek treatment from proper hospitals only when their condition worsens. “Local clinic doctors should immediately ask patients to get tested if they have fever and body pain, especially backache. But this does not seem to be happening. They are giving pills to the patients. This brings down the fever, but after a day or two, the fever returns in a severe form. Therefore, it is important that patients see doctors regularly handing those with Covid-like symptoms,” officials said.

Dr Salve said families should not delay seeking treatment for their members. “Especially, those with comorbidities should immediately be taken to doctors if they have any Covid-like symptoms. In several cases, it is observed that the patient’s condition deteriorates rapidly…” he said.

Rahul Binawat, whose mother died on Monday, said, “My mother had a fever on Friday. ..We got her tested on Saturday afternoon. Late in the evening, she felt uneasy. We searched for a hospital for seven hours, but could not get admission…She died a few hours after her test.” Sassoon Hospital doctors said she was a co-morbid patient who needed immediate hospitalisation. “Their condition deteriorates fast. Therefore, families should ensure they get immediate treatment,” a senior doctor said.

