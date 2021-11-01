Pimpri-Chinchwad: Covid-19 TPR drops below 2, seven-month low

Even as the civic administration has readied the necessary infrastructure in anticipation of a third wave of Covid-19, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to witness a downward trend of new positive cases month-on-month basis. From a high of 25.87 in March to 1.74 on October 31, the test positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests, TPR) in Pimpri-Chinchwad has gradually come down.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) health department, in March, Covid-19 cases shot up. For nearly three months before that, the cases were dipping. Suddenly in the second half of February, cases began to rise. The scenario persisted till April end and from the second week of May, cases started to fall, said PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve.

Health officials said like August and September of 2020, March and April of 2021 witnessed a high number of positive cases. “While in March, around 25 per cent positive cases were registered, in April, it rose to 27.34 per cent,” officials said.

The health officials said May witnessed a major turnaround when only 14.91 positive cases were registered per 100 tests. “After that the fall continued and the cases remained low. In June, around 5 per cent, in July 4 per cent, in August 3 per cent, in September 2.48 per cent and in October, the TPR has gone below 1.74 per cent,” officials said.

Officials said in October, the test positivity rate had gone up to 2.80 on a single day. However, it later came down and the average TPR for the months stands at 1.74, which is a seven-month low.

The health officials said though they had closed down its Auto Cluster Covid facility, they have readied infrastructure in anticipation of a third wave, especially concerning children. “That possibility (of a third wave) has now dimmed. However, we will remain alert,” a top health official said.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said during the festive season, there is a likelihood of the cases rising as people are crowding marketplaces. “We have urged people to strictly wear masks and observe social distancing. Our health teams are also on the job to find people moving around without masks,” he said.

The health department said till date, 2,76,214 citizens have tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, 2,71,944 have been discharged so far. The active cases are 512. Of these, 242 are in home isolation while the rest are admitted to various civic and private hospitals.