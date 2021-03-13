Pimpri-Chinchwad: Covid-19 cases rise above 800, micro containment zones go beyond 700

PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve said they were persisting with micro containment zones as one or two cases are detected in a flat or on a floor. (Express File)

AS COVID-19 cases breach the 800-mark in the last two days, a worried civic administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is setting up more micro containment zones in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

By Friday evening, as many 705 micro containment zones had been set up and some more are likely to be added by Saturday evening.

PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve said they were persisting with micro containment zones as one or two cases are detected in a flat or on a floor.

“The number of micro containment zones are high as we quickly move and seal the room, flat or the floor in order to check the further spread of the virus,” he said. Dr Salve said it is an ongoing process and the number keeps going up and down. “Early this week, the number of micro containment zones was 600 and in the next three-four days, it has quickly gone beyond 700,” health officials said.

Along with micro containment zones, the PCMC administration is also setting up major containment zones. Till Friday evening, 134 major containment zones were set up. “These includes an entire building or an entire chawl. In major containment zones, people complain of restricted movements as the area facing curbs is large while micro containment zones, complaints are fewer,” officials said.

The PCMC administration has also launched a campaign against “super spreaders “like shopkeepers and roadside stalls”.

Explained | Why Maharashtra government has announced a Nagpur lockdown

Dr Salve said they have directed eight zonals offices to initiate action against shopkeepers violating COVID norms. In his directives, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said if the shopkeepers are found violating COVID norms, then the administration will penalise them and will also file police complaints against them.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The civic chief’s directives have come following a sharp rise in cases in the last fortnight. From around 60 cases a day in the first week of February, it shot up to to 600, and is now 800-plus cases this month,

Meanwhile, Dr Salve said as of now, there was no shortage of beds and, therefore, they have no immediate plans to restart the 800-bed jumbo facility at this moment. “We have received no complaints from anyone that they are not finding a bed for admission. Besides, we have not received any directions from the divisional commissionerate to restart the jumbo facility. The facility is ready and we can start it at short notice when the need arises,” he said.

Making an appeal to citizens to maintain social distancing and use face masks, Mayor Usha Dhore has urged senior citizens and those with comorbidities to take Covid-19 vaccination.

The Mayor’s appeal came soon after she took the vaccine on Friday. “People above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidity should come forward and without any hesitancy take the vaccine. At the same time, even after taking the vaccine, one should observe COVID-apropriate behaviour,” she said.