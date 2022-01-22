Pimpri-Chinchwad records highest single-day spike of Covid cases; 31-45 most-affected in 3rd wave, shows data

On Friday, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 5,182 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day rise in the last 21 months. Meanwhile, according to data shared by the municipal corporation, the third wave has affected people belonging to the age group of 31 to 45 more.

On January 1, Pimpri-Chinchwad had around 350 active cases and by January 21, the figure reached a staggering 23,492. The positivity rate, which had last month gone below 1 per cent, has now shot up to 23.1 per cent, according to the municipal corporation’s health department.

The first case in Pimpri-Chinchwad was detected in March 2020 and the highest number of cases registered in a single day was 3,382 on April 4, 2021. This record was breached Friday as 5,182 cases were registered in the city.

However, PCMC officials said although more people are getting infected, the condition of the patients is not becoming serious. “A majority of the patients have mild symptoms. Even those who are getting admitted do not have severe symptoms. Some are getting admitted as a precautionary measure as they have co-morbid conditions,” said Dr Laxman Gofane, who heads Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) medical and health department.

Dr Gofane said although the active cases have gone beyond 23,000 since January 23, over 95 per cent patients are in home-isolation. “As many as 22,900 patients are in home isolation. They are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. The home isolation period is now limited to seven days,” he said.

Dr Gofane said PCMC hospitals have only a handful of cases. “Two of our hospitals have only five patients while only one has more than 10,” he said.

On which age group is the most-affected during the ongoing third wave, Dr officials said, “In the first wave, elderly citizens in the age group of 70 and above were the most affected but in the third wave, they are the least affected while those in the younger age group of 31 to 45 years are the most affected.”

Dr Gofane added, “In the third wave, less than five per cent of those in the age group of 70 years and above have been affected. This is because of the vaccination campaign that we undertook.”

Although those in the age group of 70 and above (4.77 per cent) and 60 and 69 years (8.01 per cent) are least affected, those in the age group of 31 and 45 are the most affected.

This month, 44.45 per cent of the citizens in this age group have contracted the virus. “The reason is this age group is the working class. They are more mobile than the other groups and they frequently come in contact with their acquaintances and close ones,” officials said.

Officials also said 3,000 children in the age group of 0 to 18 have been affected in the last 21 days. “Around 8-10 per cent of children have consistently been affected by Covid. It is not that they have been affected more than the other groups in the current wave. Their pattern is similar in all the three waves,” said officials from PCMC’s Covid-19 War Room.

Till date, Pimpri-Chinchwad has seen 3,90,023 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 60.84 per cent are men while 39.16 per cent are women.