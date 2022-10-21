Pune: Minister directs Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation to collect wet waste from big societies

Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation postponed its decision not to collect wet waste from big housing societies from November 1, following a directive from Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday.

After visiting the corporation headquarters, Patil said, “I have asked the PCMC administration not to go ahead with its decision of not collecting the wet waste, keeping the people’s sentiments in mind. In the meantime, the PCMC should see if it can make the norm mandatory for new residential buildings.”

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh Singh said the corporation had already given one more month’s time for the societies to set up the plants. “Now, following a directive from the guardian minister, we are putting off our decision, we will continue to hold dialogues with society members and federations to convince them of the need to process the wet waste at their end (under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016),” he told The Indian Express.

Dattatrya Desmukh, who heads the Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, welcomed the decision. He said the minister had also directed the administration to set up a committee and seek residents’ suggestions before taking any final decision.

“However, we are firm on our main demand that processing wet waste is the PCMC’s responsibility.

The PCMC collects taxes from us and they should shoulder the responsibility of garbage generated in the city,” he said. “Besides the minister, even Opposition leader Ajit Pawar and MLA Laxman Jagtap had supported us and taken up the issue with the administration.”

Sanjeevan Sangle, chairman of the Chikhali-Moshi-Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, also welcomed the decision. “It is a relief for big housing societies with more than 70 flats, which are categorised as bulk generators of waste,” he said.

Advertisement

Sangale said the residents were looking forward to the corporation cracking down on the builders who failed to set up waste plants and the officials who gave such builders completion certificates. He also urged the PCMC to make the rule mandatory for upcoming buildings.

Sangale said he hoped the corporation would soon form a committee as directed by the minister. “The district guardian minister took up the issue today with PCMC after we had approached MLA Mahesh Landge, who also supported us,” he said.

Patil also met officials of Pimpri-Chinchwad police and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.