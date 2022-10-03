Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation seeks list of builders who failed to set up waste plants

After postponing its decision not to collect wet waste from big housing societies, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune, Maharashtra, has sought a list of builders who have failed to set up wet-waste processing plants.

“If the housing federations provide the list of builders who have failed to set up wet-waste processing plants in their housing projects, we will initiate appropriate action. But let them first come up with the list,” municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express on Monday. “There must have been some lacunas…we don’t deny that. Wherever the builders are at fault, we will take appropriate action. But this has not happened in all the projects.”

The municipal commissioner said that in the future, the civic administration would ensure that such things are not repeated. “We will formulate a better standard operating procedure before any clearance is given. The verification of whether wet-waste processing plants have been set up will be done from a technical angle. For instance, it will be verified whether sewage treatment plants and wet-waste processing plants have been installed as per the required capacity,” Singh said.

The civic administration has been put under pressure by the housing federations, which demand it act against builders who failed to set up wet-waste plants in projects built after 2016 before “forcing” them to process wet waste in housing societies.

The corporation had decided not to collect wet waste from societies generating 100 kg waste daily from Sunday. After the federations opposed the move, the corporation revised the deadline to October 31.

“The Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 formulated by the central government came into force in the same year. The PCMC told us that it is mandatory for builders to set up wet-waste processing plants in their housing projects. However, of the 1,000 housing societies under our federation, only 10 per cent have wet-waste processing plants. Similar is the case with other housing federations. These are the societies which were set up after 2016,” said Dattatrya Deshmukh, chairman of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation.

“Who has violated the rule ? It is clear that PCMC officials and builders have violated the rules. They have given completion certificates to builders for non-existent wet-waste processing plants. If they have violated rules, then first action should be taken against those guilty rather than forcing us to process wet waste at our end,” Deshmukh said.

Revealing how builders have behaved, Desmukh said, “While in 90 per cent of housing societies, builders have failed to set up wet-waste processing plants, in some cases they have left the task incomplete, forcing societies to spend from their own pockets. In societies that came up before 2016, there are no such plants. Nor has any space been left by builders. A wet-waste processing plant needs two to five gunthas of land. The builders have not left even one inch of space.”

Sanjeev Sangale, chairman of the Chikhli-Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation, said,”Action against builders and officials for violating rules is our prime demand. While builders did not set up wet-waste processing plants as mandated by the rules, PCMC officials gave them completion certificates for something which was not done or completed. Rules should be followed by every one. Why is there one rule for housing societies and different for builders and officials ? PCMC should tell us what it is going to do in the matter. We want to follow the rules, but what about those trampled upon the rules?”

Deshmukh said if builders and corporation officials had erred, both should take the responsibility of setting up wet-waste processing plants for clusters of societies. “The responsibility is on both of them to come up with a solution. Societies should not be penalised for no fault of theirs,” he said.

The corporation commissioner chief, however, said, “I want to once again stress that if the housing federations provide us a list of societies where builders have not set up wet-waste processing plants, we will take appropriate action. They have not yet responded.”

However, the federations say they do not have such a list with them. “We do not have the record of such buildings with us. How can they ask such a list? The PCMC must have the list with it,” said Deshmuk of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation.