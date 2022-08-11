scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation engages transgender people in river protection drive

Since July 1, 35 transgender people have been appointed as security guards, primarily at the PCMC head office.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 11, 2022 2:51:11 pm
Vikas Dhakane said the squads of the River Protection Force would be tasked with taking care of the Pavana and Indrayani rivers, which flow through the industrial city of Pimpri Chinchwad.

AFTER appointing transgender people as security guards at its offices, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra (PCMC) has decided to form transgender squads to protect rivers from getting polluted. The initiative is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav campaign.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said at least three transgender squads with four-five members each would be formed in the next two-three days.

“As part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, we have taken several public-oriented steps. To bring the transgender community to the mainstream of public life, we have already appointed its members as security guards and now they will be protecting our rivers,” he said.

Since July 1, 35 transgender people have been appointed as security guards, primarily at the PCMC head office.

Dhakane said the squads of the River Protection Force would be tasked with taking care of the Pavana and Indrayani rivers, which flow through the industrial city of Pimpri Chinchwad.

“Construction material is indiscriminately dumped by developers in the rivers, thereby obstructing their flow and adding to the pollution. Besides, construction material is also dumped in nullahs resulting in their getting choked. To stop this menace, we are setting up a River Protection Force to guard the rivers and nullahs,” he said.

Dhakane said the transgender people were being appointed on a contractual basis. “They are being recruited for a specific period of time through contractors. The transgender people will get Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 per month, under the Minimum Wages Act. We have also made a budgetary provision for Rs 25 lakh. Besides, separate toilets have also been set up for them,” he said.

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 02:51:11 pm

