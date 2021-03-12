After Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad also warns its residents: quarantine violators could face police action

WITH COVID-19 cases touching new highs in the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad every day, the civic administration has warned those in home isolation to strictly follow the guidelines or face police action. The warning comes in the wake of the complaints from citizens that those in home isolation are found freely loitering outside their homes.

“We have been receiving complaints that those in home isolation are freely roaming outside. If such individuals are found violating the guidelines, we will file police complaints against them under Section 188 of the IPC,” Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has said.

On Thursday, Mumbai additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani had issued a similar warning.

The PCMC chief has also cautioned chairmen and office-bearers of the cooperative residential societies. “It is the duty of chairmen and office-bearers of cooperative residential societies to ensure that patients in home isolation do not roam outside and strictly follow the guidelines. If the societies falter, we will have to seal the entire residential society in such case,” Patil said.

The PCMC administration has issued warning to shopkeepers. “If COVID appropriate behaviour norms are not followed at a shop, then action will be taken against the shopkeepers. The shop will be immediately sealed and complaint filed against the shopkeeper concerned,” the PCMC chief said.

The PCMC has also urged market associations to ensure that overcrowding does not take place in the market areas. “Otherwise they should be penalised. The market associations should ensure that shops follow odd-even date openings. On even days, shops on one side of the road should remain open and on odd days, shops on other side of the road should be allowed to operate,” he said.

The PCMC chief has urged his officials to implement COVID-19 norms strictly. “At some places, overcrowding is seen. The officials should immediately initiate action at such places and ensure that overcrowding does not take place again,” he said.

On Thursday, the PCMC chief held an urgent meeting with top officials and issued orders for strict implementation of the measures to contain the spread the of virus. On Thursday itself, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered 834 COVID-19 positive cases which were the highest this year so far. At the meeting, top officials like additional municipal commissioners Vikas Dhakane and Ajit Pawar and PCMC additional health chief Dr Pavan Salve were present.

All gardens shut

Meanwhile, the PCMC commissioner has issued an ordering shutting down all the gardens in the industrial city till March 31. The orders were issued on Thursday.

“In the last fortnight, we have seen surge in COVID-19 cases. Every day, we are registering more than 500 COVID-19 cases. Therefore, the civic administration has decided to implement strict measures to contain the spread of the virus. As part of the measures, we are shutting down all gardens across the city till March 31,” the civic chief said in his order.