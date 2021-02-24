Pimpri’s Covid-19 rate jumps from 5% to 23%, Commissioner orders test reports in 24 hours

With the COVID-19 positivity rate jumping from five per cent to 23 per cent in the twin city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has directed health officials to ensure that test reports are available within 24 hours.

PCMC has its testing lab at YCM hospital. The commissioner had directed that the lab should ensure the reports are available within 24 hours. “To reduce infection rate, it is important to conduct more tests. At the same time, the tests reports should be available on time. The health department should ensure that the tests reports are available as early as possible, could be within 24 hours,” Patil told health officials.

PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve said in the initial days of February, PCMC was conducting less than 1,000 tests. “This has now jumped to 1,800-2,000 a day. It is going up every day as more and more patients are being detected positive,” he said.

Dr Salve said in January and early February, the positivity rate was five per cent or lower. “However, in the last week or so, the rate has jumped to 23-25 per cent. Our daily figures of COVID-19 positive were less than 100 in the initial days of this month. However, we are now getting 200 plus COVID cases a day. The figure is changing daily,” he said.

Dr Salve said overcrowding and lax attitude of citizens is resulting in more cases. “As cases were going down in December and January, people shunned masks and were lax towards use of sanitisers. There was overcrowding at market places and marriages. We have received complaints that at several marriages, people roamed around without masks. The situation was same in market places,” he said.

Dr Salve said flying squads have been put on the job to catch those flouting the COVID norms. “Besides, beat marshals are also being appointed,” he said.

Dr Salve said they are targetting crowded places like markets, marriage halls, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. “We are keeping a close watch on movement of people at these places and catching them if found violating the norms,” he said.

As of now, Dr Salve said, “There is no need to panic. Cases have not risen appreciably. We are alert and are keeping watch. The situation is being monitored constantly. We need citizens participation in controlling the spread of the virus. Masks are mandatory if a citizen is stepping out of his or her home.”

