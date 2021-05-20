Second wave ebbs: 6,000 vacant beds in Pimpri, doubling rate goes up to 119 days

With the second wave of Covid-19 slowing down and positive cases dropping below the 1,000 mark, the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad has over 6,000 vacant beds in civic and private hospitals. The PCMC administration said though the second wave has ebbed, it will remain alert to face any emerging situation as there was prediction of a third wave of infections.

“We have over 6,000 vacant beds available in various dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and Covid care centres. This is because the second wave has slowed and positive cases have been falling in the past 10 days,” said Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil.

According to the PCMC health department, there are over 6,200 vacant oxygen beds available in dedicated Covid hospitals and, of these, 2,246 are oxygen beds and 294 are ICU beds. In ICUs, there are 38 ventilator beds available.

The PCMC chief said though cases are coming down, citizens should not lower their guard, and at the same time, the civic administration will remain on its toes. “The fact that positive cases are coming down is a big relief. However, citizens should continue to observe Covid appropriate behaviour… They should continue to wear mask and maintain social distancing besides sanitising hands. The civic administration will remain alert to face the third wave and citizens should extend their cooperation for the purpose,” he said.

Meanwhile, the health department said the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has gone up to 119 days following a fall in cases in the last 10 days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the cases hit a low of around 600 and 700, the biggest drop in the last two months.

Health officials said with cases coming down, the positivity rate has also fallen to 11.96 per cent. PCMC Additional Health Chief Dr Pavan Salve said, “Covid cases started rising after a lull of over four months after February 10. They reached a peak in April when over 70,000 cases were registered. In March 35,000 cases were registered. In May, however, we are witnessing a drastic drop in cases. Our positivity rate had reached around 40 per cent which has come down to around 12 per cent.”

Civic officials said positive cases have started falling after restrictions were imposed and weekend lockdown started. In the last week of April, the doubling rate of patients stood at 70 days. After that on May 1, the doubling rate was 85 days. On May 14, the doubling rate was 97 days and then on May 15, it was 108 days. And on May 17, it stood at 119 days, health officials said.

Dr Salve said, “In March and April, the positive rate was between 40 and 45 per cent. On May 1, it stood at around 19 per cent and on May 17, it has come down to 11.96 per cent.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad continues to have a good recovery rate of COVID-19 patients. In fact, officials said this month, the recovery rate has seen a jump. “In March and April, the recovery rate was at 87 per cent. In May it has jumped to 91 per cent,” said Dr Salve.