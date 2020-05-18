Stranded residents return, housing societies worried; PCMC says 14-day home quarantine mandatory

A fortnight back, a residential society in Kasarwadi too faced a similar problem. A fortnight back, a residential society in Kasarwadi too faced a similar problem.

WITH interstate travel permitted and people stranded in other districts and states returning to their homes in Pimpri-Chinchwad, members of cooperative housing societies are a worried lot. Some are trying to stop their entry into their residential premises while others are confused as to what protocol should be followed for allowing such residents into housing societies.

“A member of our society is returning from another state. We told him he will be quarantined for 14 days. But he argued that since he is returning from a green zone, why he should be quarantined,” said Shridhar Chalkha, a resident of Sambhajinagar. This forced the society to approach Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials, who explained to them the protocol for allowing stranded residents to return to their society premises.

A fortnight back, a residential society in Kasarwadi too faced a similar problem. “A family returned from a district in Maharashtra. It created panic in the society. We told the family they will have to remain in quarantine. The family argued that they had come from a district with no cases,” said Sandeep Shirke, a resident. Both cooperative residential societies have now put up a circular in their premises, asking members who are coming back to inform PCMC about their arrival and at the same time undergo strict home quarantine.

There are around 4,000 cooperative residential societies in Maharashtra. “We have received complaints that those who are returning are refusing to undergo 14 days’ mandatory home quarantine. They simply refuse to understand that they could be silent carriers of the disease. If they mingle with other society members and later develop the ailment, then primary and secondary contacts will have to be quarantined depending on symptoms. This means several residents of the society will have to be quarantined just because one person refused to undergo home quarantine,” said PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil.

“Remaining in home quarantine does not mean you have the disease. This means, a resident is ensuring that he remains safe and so do others. It does not certainly mean he has the disease. Even if he is infected, he is ensuring that it does not spread to others,” he said.

PCMC health chief Dr Anil Roy said stranded residents returning to their homes in Pimpri-Chinchwad will have to on their own inform PCMC officials. “We will register their names in our records, screen them and stamp them. Such people have to provide their temperature daily. Only if we suspect that he or she has symptoms of Covid-19, then he or she will be taken to hospital for throat swab samples. People should not unnecessarily out of fear hide their arrivals,” he said.

“This is out of fear what other members will say. But such things do not remain hidden,” he said.

