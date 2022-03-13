Pimpri Chinchwad: Cops bust racket of illegal sale of rice, wheat from ration shops at higher price in black market

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested three people and booked five others for allegedly selling rice and wheat from government ration shops at higher prices in the black market.

Police Havaldar Pravin Dale of the Crime Branch lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Wakad police station on Saturday.

The police have also seized a truck along with 358 wheat bags and 605 rice bags, all worth Rs 28.29 lakh, from the accused persons.

As per the press release issued Sunday, the arrested accused include the truck driver Balasaheb Jadhav, 37 of Ambegaon, cleaner Kalpesh Kapadi, 33 of Ambegaon and a trader, Chhote Lal Gupta, from Kalewadi. Suraj of Akurdi, Rahul Bansode, Amle and Kendre of Nigdi and one Mavle of Narayangaon have been booked in this case.

Police officials said the accused Gupta allegedly purchased the rice and wheat meant for government ration shops from Suraj, Bansode, Amle and Kendre. Gupta was allegedly planning to sell the rice and wheat through Mavle at higher prices in the black market.

The police have booked the accused persons under sections of the Essential Commodities Act.