Pimpri-Chinchwad cops bust adulterated diesel racket, arrest 6

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Tuesday said they have busted a racket of sale of adulterated diesel. They arrested six persons and seized two tankers containing around 20,000 litres of the adulterated diesel.

On April 2, a team from Bhosari police station initially arrested two persons identified as Rushikesh Kadam and Rohan Hadpe, who were selling adulterated diesel from small tanks kept in a pick-up vehicle.

Subsequent questioning of the duo led police to arrest two suppliers of adulterated diesel, Sudhir Baglane and Kailash Punjabi. Police seized two tankers containing around 20,000 litres of adulterated diesel. Probe has revealed that these suspects have sold over 2 lakh litres of adulterated diesel over the last three months.

The police team subsequently arrested two persons identified as Shahnawaz Nazeer Beig and Shauqat Nazeer Beig. While arresting the two persons on Sunday, two police constables who had gone to arrest them were attacked by the duo. One of the constables sustained a head injury during the attack.

Along with the arrest of six persons, police have seized tankers, vehicles and diesel total worth Rs 39 lakh. A probe has been launched into the source of adulterated diesel and more action is expected from officials of Bhosari police station.

