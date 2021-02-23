Pimpri Chinchwad Cop arrested for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman from the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

ACB has identified the accused as police naik Sachin Jadhav (37) who was attached to the Wakad police station.

A press release issued by the ACB stated Jadhav allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from an accused, who is facing charges under IPC section 498 (a) in an offence registered at Wakad police station, for completing the bail procedure and filing the charge sheet. The policeman later allegedly settled to do the work for Rs 1 lakh.

The complainant’s anticipatory bail application had been accepted by the court.

The complainant contacted the ACB’s Pune unit, following which the latter laid a trap and nabbed Jadhav while accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

