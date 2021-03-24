Pimpri-Chinchwad: Containment zones cross 1000 mark, 10,000 patients under home isolation

With COVID-19 cases surging — registering a six-month high of 1500 on Tuesday — in Pimpri-Chinchwad, the containment zones have crossed the mark of 1000. There are as many as 12,000 active cases.

PCMC Additional health chief Dr. Pavan Salve on Wednesday said of the 12,000 active cases, around 20 per cent are hospitalised while 80 per cent are in home isolation. “At least, 10,000 patients are in home isolation,” Dr. Salve said. The figure was less than 1,000 at the start of February.

Dr. Salve said people continue to prefer home isolation and avoid hospital admissions. “Those with mild symptoms or those who are asymptomatic are allowed home isolation. Those who are co-morbid or are senior citizens are not allowed to stay at home,” he said.

Amid the rise in the number of cases, Dr. Salve said they have stepped up efforts to set up more containment zones. “By Tuesday, we had set up 1,200 containment zones. Of these, micro containment zones have crossed the figure of 1000. More micro containment zones are seen because they are set up even when two cases are detected in a flat or on a floor. Therefore, we are going for micro containment zones to check the spread of the virus,” said.

PCMC health department said even if patients are allowed to stay home, they are monitored constantly. “They have been told to constantly check their temperature and oxygen level. If the oxygen level start going below 95, such patients should get hospitalised as they will need medicine and oxygen support to control the infection,” officials said.

YCMH dean Dr. Rajendra Wable said, “We have seen several instances where patients arrive late in the hospital, especially when the infection had become severe. If they get admitted to the hospital on time, their infection can be controlled. Even if the patient is in home isolation, they should monitor their oxygen levels strictly and get admitted to hospital if it starts falling.”

Ghule elected, COVID norms flouted

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Hirabai Ghule was on Tuesday elected as the deputy mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Her election was marked by overcrowding at the PCMC headquarters. Her supporters indulged in a big celebration without wearing masks. Civic officials said they were investigating the matter and would take appropriate action in the matter.

With Ghule’s election, Pimpri-Chinchwad now have two women in the mayoral seat. Usha Dhore is the mayor while Hirabai Ghule is the deputy mayor. After 1997-98, this is second time, two women are in mayoral seat, officials said.