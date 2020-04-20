Day 1 as containment zone: Business as usual in Pimpri-Chinchwad; top cop says curfew 90% successful

The absence of newspapers also added to the confusion. (Express photo/Ashish Kale) The absence of newspapers also added to the confusion. (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

A day after Pimpri-Chinchwad was declared as containment zone, stricter implementation of lockdown failed to create the expected impact on Monday, with grocery shops, vegetable and milk vendors appearing confused over the civic body’s order. The absence of newspapers also added to the confusion.

Late on Sunday evening, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar had issued an order, allowing grocery and vegetable shops to remain open between 10 am and 2 pm, while announcing the “enforcement of stricter containment plan” to check the spread of coronavirus. However, most grocery shops in the area started operations since early Monday morning.

BJP leader Sarang Kamtekar said though police vehicles were seen moving in the area, some grocery shops were opened from around 9 am till late afternoon.

D G Baliga, a 75-year-old resident of Pimprigaon, said he saw people going out on morning walk. “Since the order was issued late in the evening and with newspapers not being delivered, I think people must not have known about it,” he said.

Advocate Manish Jadhav of Nehrunagar said, “If curfew has been imposed, there should be a total lockdown. But in Nehrunagar, people and vehicles were moving freely.”

However, the PCMC chief said the containment plan has been put in place from midnight and it might take at least a day for its full compliance. “If it has not happened on Day 1, it will happen from Day 2,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said, “While containment plan was effective in some parts, in some interior area, people were seen moving around. The police need to enforce the plan strictly.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said, “If PCMC officials find that strict implementation was not taking place in some parts of the city, they should tell us. We will take immediate action.”

He added, “The curfew was 90 per cent successful. There was stricter lockdown. From Tuesday, there will be cent per cent lockdown.”

