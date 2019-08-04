Pimpri-Chinchwad: Civic body to scrap system to supply water on alternate days

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to scrap the system of supplying water on alternate days, according to sources. A decision to this effect will be announced on Monday, said civic officials.

Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the civic administration has decided to take a decision on scrapping the existing system. “However, officials were busy due to several meetings and we could not hold a meeting on the issue,” he said.

When asked whether the system will be scrapped as Pavana dam, which supplies water to Pimpri-Chinchwad, had almost reached full capacity, Hardikar said, “Wait till Monday…”.

The alternate day water supply system was introduced on May 6 after water levels in Pavana dam plummeted in the summer. By June, the water level had dropped to 10 per cent of the dam’s total capacity.

After the recent spell of heavy and consistent rains, as water levels in Pavana dam rose again, there was a clamour from water-starved areas in Pimpri-Chinchwad to restore the old system. Though the dam is almost filled to capacity — it was 98 per cent full by 5 pm on Saturday — the PCMC doesn’t have to draw water directly from it till the end of September. The civic body has been drawing water directly from Pavana river, which is overflowing due to the incessant rain in the past 10 days. On Saturday, Irrigation department officials started releasing 5,600 cusecs of water from the Pavana dam.

Irrigation officials said nearly 10,000 cusecs of water will be released from Pavana dam from 12 midnight.

Officials of the PCMC water department explained that if the Pavana river level dropped due to deficient rains in the coming days, the civic body would find it hard to supply water every day and would have to ask the Irrigation department to release water from the dam “We have been thinking of how to effectively ensure uninterrupted supply to the city and that’s why we delayed taking a decision,” said civic officials.

Hardikar said the PCMC administration’s main concern was ensuring equal supply of water to all parts of the industrial city. “The alternate day system is ensuring equal supply… When water was supplied every day, some areas like Nigdi and Pradhikaran got excess water while areas like Wakad and Dighi got an insufficient amount,” he said.

Hardikar said some areas in the city have always been water deficient. “We will have to strike the right balance…One of the options before us is to provide two continuous days of water with one dry day. We are looking at all options to ensure equitable distribution of water,” he said.

The civic chief said under the Amrut Yojana and the JNNURM, the PCMC was pushing for supply of 260 MLD (million litres per day) water from Andra and Bhama Asked dams. “We expect these projects to be completed in 24 months… after which residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad will not have to struggle for water,” he said.