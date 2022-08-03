scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body to fine big housing societies for non-functional sewage treatment plants, cut drainage and water connections

The STPs with a capacity of 300 kilo litres per day (KLD) will face a fine of Rs 2,500 and those between 300 to 500 KLD will face a fine up to Rs 4,000 and those above 500 KLD will face a fine of Rs 5,000, according to officials.

Written by Manoj Dattatreya More | Pune |
Updated: August 3, 2022 3:05:49 pm
The PCMC administration said they have from time-to-time alerted the housing societies about getting their Sewage Treatment Plants operationalised. (File photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to impose a fine on big residential housing societies if the sewage treatment plants (STP) at their premises are found non-functional. The civic administration has warned the housing societies that it would start severing their drainage and water lines if they do not operationalise the STPs.

“We have already served notices to several housing societies to get their STPs in order. If they do not act in the next one month, we will cut off their drainage lines through which the sewage flows into the nearby STP set up by the civic body,” Sanjay Kulkarni, PCMC’s joint city engineer, told The Indian Express. “Besides, drainage line, we also plan to sever their water connections,” he added.

The big housing societies, officials said, include those with more than 200 flats and Pimpri-Chinchwad has 145 such. “Setting up STPs is mandatory for those with more than 200 flats,” officials said.

The PCMC administration said if the STPs are not found functional, the respective housing societies will face a fine up to Rs 500 per day.

Besides the daily fine, civic officials said they will also face an “on-the-spot” fine up to Rs 2,500-5,000. “It will depend upon the capacity of the STPs. The STPs with a capacity of 300 kilo litres per day (KLD) will face a fine of Rs 2,500 and those between 300 to 500 KLD will face a fine up to Rs 4,000 and those above 500 KLD will face a fine of Rs 5,000,” officials said.

Kulkarni said the PCMC administration also plans to appoint squads to conduct sudden raids and take action against guilty residential societies. “In each of the prabhags, we will form a squad to monitor the working of the STPs. If we do not monitor the STPs, the untreated sewage flows into our STPs which increases our load of treating them,” he said.

Kulkarni said the housing societies which have STPs get a rebate in their electricity bills. “We had carried out an awareness campaign among residential housing societies about the rebate they get on their electricity bills. To avail this facility, the respective housing societies should get separate connections from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the STPs. The electricity rates which are charged for domestic consumption are different from those charged for STPs,” he said.

The PCMC administration said they have from time-to-time alerted the housing societies about getting their STPs operationalised. “But it has been found that STPs remain non-functional for months, sometimes due to housing societies failing to carry out repairs or sometimes they are found to be shut down due to higher electricity bills,” officials said.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:04:04 pm

