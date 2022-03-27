Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body seals 453 properties for tax default

As the financial year draws to a close, the tax department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its drive against tax defaulters, sealing 453 properties till Saturday, according to officials. The tax department, however, denied that it had snapped water connections of tax defaulters.

The tax officials said they have issued around 600 notices and sealed 453 properties. The department has collected Rs 483 crore in property tax, added officials.

Officials said that more properties would be sealed in the coming days for tax default. “Our drive is continuing and we will take action against all the properties for which the tax has not been paid,” PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Tax officials said notice is issued to the defaulters before their properties are sealed. “If the tax defaulters do not pay up by the final deadline, we seal the properties,” officials said.

Deshmukh said the properties that have been sealed so far are either commercial or industrial spaces. “Residential properties have not been sealed,” he said. “Only after the tax on sealed properties are paid, the seal will be removed and owners allowed to operate them,” he said.

The tax department earlier this week had come under fire for issuing a notice regarding the snapping of water connections of a few members of a residential society. However, Deshmukh said they have withdrawn the notice. “The notice was mistakenly issued by an official. We have withdrawn the notice. There is no rule which says water connection should be snapped for non-payment of property tax,” he said.

Officials said a cellphone tower company owes Rs 5 crore in property tax, which is the highest amount due. “The tower company has approached the court after disputing the tax amount. The matter is subjudice,” Deshmukh.

Officials said the tax is collected through 16 offices, at Akurdi, Nigdi, Pradhikaran, Phugewadi, Dapodi, Bhosari, Chinchwad, Thergaon, Sangvi, Pimpri Waghere, Pimpri Nagar, Talwade, Kiwale, Dighi, Bopkhel, Charholi and the PCMC headquarters.

Deshmukh appealed to the tax defaulters to pay up their pending tax and avoid civic action. “Citizens should pay their tax by March 31 and avoid civic action against their properties,” he appealed.