After years, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body to recruit 386 permanent staffers

Following the lifting of restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government on recruitments, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to fill up as many as 386 vacancies in different civic departments, officials said. The last date to submit applications for vacancies of permanent staff is September 8, they added.
PCMC assistant municipal commissioner Waman Nemane told The Indian Express that all information regarding posts and vacancies has been uploaded on the civic body’s website. “Candidates who want to apply for the posts should read the information in detail and apply accordingly. They should check the posts and verify whether their qualification is suited for the particular post,” he said.
PCMC officials said the state government lifted the ban on recruitment a couple of months ago. “The ban was in force for nearly seven years,” officials said. Sources with the PCMC said the civic body has nearly 5,000 vacancies which will be filled up in a phase-wise manner. After the ban was lifted, the civic body issued an advertisement for recruiting staff nurses. However, the high court has stayed that process.
Some of the posts for which the PCMC is seeking applicants are: additional legal consultant (1 post), law officer (1), deputy fire brigade officer, clerk (213), electrical junior officer (18), animal keeper (2), health inspector (13), social activists (3), horticulture supervisor (8), assistant garden superintendent (2), garden superintendent (4) civil engineer assistant (41) and junior civil engineer (75). Officials said there will be written tests and interviews for all the posts.
