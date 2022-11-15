Now, cat licence must in Pimpri-Chinchwad; civic body to impose Rs 500 fine if owners fail to clean faeces

Barely a week after the Pune Municipal Corporation made it compulsory to procure licenses for pet cats, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Tuesday made it mandatory for owners to get pet licences from the civic body for their cats. PCMC has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on the owners if they refuse to clean their pet cats’ faeces.

The decision was taken after numerous complaints were received from the citizens, especially, from housing societies, over sanitation problems created by pets like cats.

Talking to The Indian Express, PCMC veterinary officer Dr Arun Dagade said, “PCMC’s standing committee last week approved the proposal to make licence compulsory for pet cats. Accordingly, we are preparing software for the purpose. In a month’s time, citizens who have pets like cats will have to procure licences from PCMC. Already, citizens are taking licenses from us for dogs.”

Officials said people looking for licences will have to get their pet cats registered with the veterinary department and provide relevant documents like a photo copy of their Aadhaar cards and a photograph of their pet cat. The annual licence fee for pet cats will be Rs 75, officials said, adding that the licence will have to be renewed every year.

But why has the PCMC suddenly taken the decision to make licences mandatory for cats? Dr Dagade said the step was taken after the PCMC received complaints from citizens on the unhygienic conditions created by pet cats. “We get regular complaints about littering and unhygienic conditions created by cats. Many of the complainants grumble that pets like cats create nuisance in the society and the owners show no interest in cleaning the excreta of their pets,” said Dr Dagade.

In case of pet cats, owners will have to ensure they clean the faeces and dump them at proper places. “If we get complaints regarding unhygienic conditions created by cats in a residential society, our inspectors will visit the spot and carry out an inspection. An on-the-spot fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on the owners,” Dr Dagade said.

He added that although steps are being taken for pet cats, the civic body can hardly do anything about stray cats. “Who will we fine if the cats are not domesticated? At best, we will catch stray cats and sterilise them in order to reduce their population,” Dr Dagade said.

Meanwhile, animal lovers and citizens hailed PCMC’s move. Aryan Palaskar, a resident of Indrayani Nagar, whose family faced the nuisance of pet cats some time back, said, “It is a good move. This will ensure that people who domesticate cats don’t let them loose. It is often observed that citizens who have pet cats don’t care about them. These pets enter their neighbours’ homes and create nuisance. They are also found roaming freely inside the society premises and creating problems.”

Riddhi Shanbag, an animal lover who lives in the Vastu Udyog area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “It is good that the PCMC is according legality to domesticated cats. It is also a good step from a pet cat’s point of view as owners will now take more care and be vigilant about them.” The Shanbag family takes care of several stray cats by regularly feeding them. “However, we are facing obstacles in carrying out our humane duty as some people are objecting to it. In such cases, I think PCMC will be helpful in ensuring that such strays are taken care of at a proper shelter home for them. PCMC can ensure meals for such stray cats at their facilities,” said Riddhi Shanbag.

Rishikesh Marale, a resident of Kasarwadi said, “It’s good that the PCMC has asked cat owners to have licences but along with this, PCMC should also provide proper facilities for them. At present, if a cat needs a major operation to be done, owners have to take them to the Aundh hospital which is outside PCMC limits. Such facilities are not available in PCMC pet hospitals even after being such a big municipal corporation. PCMC is setting up hospitals for human beings but is not bothered about the lives and health of pets.”

Marale added, “When our cats fall sick, we have to literally hunt for doctors. PCMC does not have any proper facility for pets.”

However, not everybody is in support of the PCMC’s decision. Deepti Patil, a resident of Rahatni, said, “I don’t think this is a wise decision as cats usually do not stay in just single homes. They keep moving around in a certain area which is comfortable for them and go to the homes of those who pamper them. Licenses can be applied for imported cats like Persian cats as these are rare species and are prone to live in homes. I feel this is a revenue generation model of the PCMC.”