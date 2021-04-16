Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body to give Rs 3,000 to drivers, hawkers, domestic helps and others to help get through shutdown

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to extend financial assistance to the economically weaker sections of the society who will be hit by the curfew-like restrictions imposed across Maharashtra for two weeks to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The BJP-led civic administration has decided to provide Rs 3,000 each to the families of autorickshaw drivers, hawkers, domestic helps, barbers, school bus drivers, labourers and gym trainers. The financial assistance will be given to those who hold licences, like rickshaw drivers and hawkers, or ones who are registered with the PCMC.

“The state government has announced curefew-like restrictions for two weeks to contain the spread of the virus. This is bound to affect the daily wagers. The state government has announced a package which will not benefit the economically weaker sections of the society. Therefore, we have decided to pitch in and help the poor who will otherwise struggle to feed their families,” Namdev Dhake, the BJP House leader in PCMC, told The Indian Express on Friday.

The saffron party commands control over the standing committee of PCMC. On Thursday, it passed a resolution approving the financial assistance plan.

“We will provide the assistance in 15 days after going through the required process,” Dhake added.

Meawwhile, several hawkers are likely to miss out on the assistance as they have not registered with PCMC. Kashinath Nakhate, president of the Kashtakari Sangarsh Mahasangh, said, “The PCMC has failed to carry out a proper survey of the hawkers. The zonal offices of PCMC were given the responsibility of conducting the survey. As such, over 4,000 hawkers are likely to miss the financial assistance.”

Dhake, however, reassured them that even though many haven’t been able to get themselves registered, the PCMC will try to accommodate them in the assistance plan.

Welcoming the move, activist Manav Kamble said, “In such trying times, any kind of help is always welcomed. PCMC should ensure that it reaches out to the poor in the best possible way. However, this should not just be an election tool as the civic polls are due next year.”