Pimpri Chinchwad: Youth sets police vehicles on fire, pelts stones; cop injured

A destitute man allegedly set afire four police vehicles at the Chikhli police station in Pimpri Chinchwad in the early hours of Monday. He also damaged a few more vehicles and pelted stones at the police, injuring one constable.

The accused fled the scene after the incident.

The police identified the accused as a youth in his early 20s who lives near the station. The police suspects he resorted to arson and vandalism after he was reprimanded for loitering around the premises.

The man initially set four vehicles on fire, including a bike owned by a woman constable and three vehicles at the impound lot. He then damaged a few more vehicles parked nearby, the police said.

“He also pelted stones, injuring a woman constable and damaging some window panes. He fled from the police station as some people ran to check what had happened. We have identified and have launched a search for him,” said Assistant Inspector SP Deshmukh, who is probing the case.

Officials said that on December 31, 2021, the accused had harassed a woman constable by blocking her way to the police station, and also verbally abused some other cops.