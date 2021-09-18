Pimpri-Chinchwad: Chikhli Moshi Housing Society Federation resumes Covid vaccination drive

Chikhli Moshi Housing Society Federation has resumed its special vaccination drive in housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad after a few months’ gap. Federation chief Sanjeevan Sangle said they had requested Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil to allocate vaccines for the purpose.

“With improved availability of vaccines, the Municipal Commissioner deputed a team of medical staff to conduct the camp. The first such camp saw 457 people get vaccinated,” he said.

The federation had earlier conducted camps in housing societies when vaccines were easily available. The drive was, however, suspended when the supply shrunk. Housing societies had found the drive, organised at focal points like club houses, to be a boon as it saved them from the crowd at government centres and provided the service almost at their doorstep.

Sangle said they intend to continue the drive which will also improve the vaccination rate. “We will vaccinate as many people as possible so the government centres see less crowding,” he said.

The drive being conducted by the civic body is free of cost and administers Covishield. Earlier, when pre-registration was mandatory, housing societies and the federation helped people complete their registration. Currently, spot registration is allowed.