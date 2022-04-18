Pimpri-Chinchwad: Burglars enter house through exhaust fan window, steal valuables worth Rs 86,000

Burglars broke into a house in front of a police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad through an exhaust fan window and decamped with valuables worth Rs 86,000, said the police.

The incident took place on the intervening night of April 16 and April 17. Tanmay Kulkarni 29, the house owner, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this case at the Nigdi police station.

The police said in a press release on Monday, Kulkarni had gone out with his wife when the unidentified persons entered the house from the exhaust fan window. The burglars stole some gold ornaments, a music system, a laptop, and iPod, it added.